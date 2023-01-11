 Town of Essex: Notice of Public Hearings: Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, January 17, 2023, 6:45 PM and January 30, 2023, 6:45 PM | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 11, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex: Notice of Public Hearings: Proposed Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, January 17, 2023, 6:45 PM and January 30, 2023, 6:45 PM 

Published January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 11, 2023 at 10:16 a.m.

The Selectboard of the Town of Essex, Vermont hereby gives notice that public hearings on the 2023-2024 municipal budget for the Town of Essex will be held in person and online via Zoom:

• Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 6:45 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060

• Monday, January 30, 2023, 6:45 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction and online or by telephone (dial (888) 788-0099 and enter meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060

The public is invited to attend and offer comments regarding the proposed budget. The proposed FY2024 budget of $15,401,152 shows a decrease in expenditures of $1,274,089, or 7.6% less than the current budget. Due to the Town losing 41 percent of its tax base with the separation of the Village of Essex Junction, the budget is expected to result in a municipal tax rate increase of 22.0%. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.

