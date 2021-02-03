Town of Essex Public Hearing Notice: February 1, 2021, 6:45 PM and February 16, 2021, 6:30 PM 

Town of Essex Notice of Public Hearings Proposed Plan of Merger of Town of Essex and Village of Essex Junction and Proposed Charter February 1, 2021, 6:45 PM and February 16, 2021, 6:30 PM
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex, Vermont hereby give notice that public hearings shall be held at the following times online via Microsoft Teams:
- Monday, February 1, 2021, 6:45 PM, participate online or by telephone (dial (802) 377-3784 and enter meeting ID: 817 591 504#
- Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 6:30 PM, participate online or by telephone (dial (802) 377-3784 and enter meeting ID: 195 190 840#
to consider the Plan of Merger of the Town of Essex, Vermont and Village of Essex Junction, Vermont dated January 11, 2021 and the proposed Charter for the merged communities. These hearings will be conducted pursuant to Chapter 49 of Title 24, Vermont Statutes Annotated and Section 2645 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated.
THE PROPOSED MERGER PLAN AND PROPOSED CHARTER FOR THE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNITY ARE ON FILE AT THE TOWN CLERK'S OFFICE AT 81 MAIN STREET, ESSEX JUNCTION. Copies are available upon request by contacting clerk@essex.org or calling 879-0413. Copies will be mailed to households and posted to www.essexvt.org, www.essexjunction.org, and www.greateressex2020.org.
Complete details and information to connect to the meetings can be found at www.essexvt.org or by contacting Tammy Getchell at tgetchell@essex.org or 878-6951.
Dated at Essex, Vermont, this 19th day of January 2021 by
/s/ Elaine Haney, Chair
/s/ Patrick Murray, Vice Chair
/s/ Vince Franco, Clerk
Received for record this 19th day of January, 2021 in the records of the Town of Essex.
/s/ Susan McNamara-Hill, Town Clerk
