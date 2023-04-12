 Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 4/27/23-6:00 p.m. Virtual via Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex., VT | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 12, 2023 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 4/27/23-6:00 p.m. Virtual via Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex., VT 

Published April 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated April 12, 2023 at 10:09 a.m.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1.Public Comments 2.Joint Discussion with the Selectboard: Presentation by Taylor Newton, CCRPC, Re: Municipal Planning in VT 3.Consider Approval of Warning of Public Hearing for Zoning & Subdivision Regulations 4.Approve Minutes 5.Other Business. Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

