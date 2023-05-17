 Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 5/25/23-6:00 p.m. Virtual via Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex., VT | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 17, 2023 Legal Notices » General Notices

Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 5/25/23-6:00 p.m. Virtual via Zoom or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex., VT 

Published May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments 2. Public Hearing: Draft zoning& subdivision regulations 3. Approve Minutes 4. Other Businesses 5. Potential executive session (per 1 v.s.a § 313) 6. Potential deliberative session (per 1 v.s.a § 312.(e)(f) ) 7. Adjournment
Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

