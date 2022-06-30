 Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 23, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 

April 14, 2022-6:30 P.M.
Municipal Conference Room,81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt

Anyone may attend this meeting in person or remotely through the following options:

Zoom: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

Call: 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. SITE PLAN & BOUNDARY LINE ADJ.: Black Bay Ventures V, LLC & Shenk Enterprises, LLC: Proposal to construct a 106,372 SF warehouse in 2 phases at 35 Thompson Dr and convey 0.78 acres from 19 Thompson Dr to 35 Thompson Dr located in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcels 9 & 10.

3. Minutes: March 24, 2022

4. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

