TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA February 10, 2022-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 950 6840 0813 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. FINAL PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: Richard Jenny: Proposal to create a 3-lot residential subdivision on a 33-acre vacant parcel located at 44 Brigham Hill Ln in the C1 Zone. Tax Map 17, Parcel 3.
3. CONCEPTUAL DISCUSSION: Scott Lee & Pamela Schirner: Request to proceed with a 2-lot PUD application for property located at 247 River Rd in the I1 & AR Zones. Tax Map 33, Parcel 17.
4. Minutes: January 27, 2022
5. Other Business
