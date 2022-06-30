 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda January 27, 2022-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda January 27, 2022-6:30 P.M. 

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt


Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom— Meeting-Essex-PC

- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 950 6840 0813 # | Passcode: 426269

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Discussion on Town Capital Plan: Dennis Lutz

3. Discussion/Work Session: Zoning Regulations

- Letter from Brian Bertsch, P.E. re: RPD-I uses.

4. Minutes: January 13, 2022

5. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

