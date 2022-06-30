Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda January 27, 2022-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom— Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 950 6840 0813 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Discussion on Town Capital Plan: Dennis Lutz
3. Discussion/Work Session: Zoning Regulations
- Letter from Brian Bertsch, P.E. re: RPD-I uses.
4. Minutes: January 13, 2022
5. Other Business
