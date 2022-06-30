Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda March 10, 2022-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 950 6840 0813 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. CONCEPTUAL DISCUSSION: Mariot G. Huessy Life Estate, c/o Hans Huessy: Request for waivers to proceed with a subdivision application allowing the creation of one new lot without road frontage and allowing 3-lots on one driveway for property located at 1070 Old Pump Rd in the C1 Zone. Tax Map 12, Parcel 28.
3. Minutes: February 24, 2022
4. Other Business
