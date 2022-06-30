 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda March 24, 2022-6:30 P.M. Virtual Via Zoom Or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

March 09, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

- Town Meeting TV: https://www.youtube.com/townmeetingtv

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Planning Session: Ongoing discussions working regarding amendments to the Regulations and other items listed on the 2022 PC Work Plan.

3. Minutes: March 10, 2022

4. Other Business

