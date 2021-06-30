Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing April 22, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams.
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
- Visit our website www.essex.org.
1. Public Comments
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
- Minor Site Plan Amendment: Twincraft Skincare & Asch Enterprises, LLC: Proposal to add 2 exterior chillers associated with manufacturing use located at 34 River Rd in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 64, Parcel 3-4.
3. SITE PLAN & MASTER PLAN AMENDMENT: Eurowest Retail Partners, LTD: Proposal to expand greenspace to accommodate an outdoor stage located at 21 Essex Way in the MXD-PUD & B-DC zones. Tax Map 92 Parcel 1.
4. SKETCH PLAN: Ron & Alice Siegriest: Proposal to subdivide 2 existing lots into 5 new lots located at 226 & 236 River Rd in the R2, SRPO & C2 zones. Tax Maps 33 & 4 Parcels 1 & 10.
5. SITE PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: State of Vermont: Proposal to remove & rebuild a facility for a 16-bed institution located at 26 Woodside Dr in the O1 Zone. Tax Map 5, Parcel 3-1.
6. Minutes: April 8, 2021
7. Other Business
find, follow, fan us: