March 31, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing April 22, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams.

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

- Visit our website www.essex.org.

1. Public Comments

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

- Minor Site Plan Amendment: Twincraft Skincare & Asch Enterprises, LLC: Proposal to add 2 exterior chillers associated with manufacturing use located at 34 River Rd in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 64, Parcel 3-4.

3. SITE PLAN & MASTER PLAN AMENDMENT: Eurowest Retail Partners, LTD: Proposal to expand greenspace to accommodate an outdoor stage located at 21 Essex Way in the MXD-PUD & B-DC zones. Tax Map 92 Parcel 1.

4. SKETCH PLAN: Ron & Alice Siegriest: Proposal to subdivide 2 existing lots into 5 new lots located at 226 & 236 River Rd in the R2, SRPO & C2 zones. Tax Maps 33 & 4 Parcels 1 & 10.

5. SITE PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: State of Vermont: Proposal to remove & rebuild a facility for a 16-bed institution located at 26 Woodside Dr in the O1 Zone. Tax Map 5, Parcel 3-1.

6. Minutes: April 8, 2021

7. Other Business

