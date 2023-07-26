Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing August 10, 2023-6:00 p.m  

Published July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments. 2. Consent Agenda- Site Plan: Jeff & Dawn Lyon requested a review of a Site Plan for the property at 1 & 5 Kana Lane. The project includes two existing lots totaling 24.1 acres in the Center & High-Density Residential Zoning Districts. The existing lots will be merged into a single lot in a Business-Design Control Overlay District. 3. Conceptual Discussion: The Lang Family, d/b/a Why Not LLC, are proposing a discussion to build 2 commercial buildings and a 25-unit residential building on a ±5.5-acre parcel located at 35 Stinson Drive in the Mixed-Use Planned Unit Development (MXD-PUD) Sub-Zone Retail-Business (B1). 4. Minutes: July 27, 2023 5. Other Business. Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
