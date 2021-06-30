 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing December 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

November 17, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing December 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt


Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. PRESENTATION: Housing Commission: Inclusionary Zoning

3. CONTINUED FROM 5/13/21-SKETCH Plan: Gutema: 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R on a 37.8-acre parcel located at 137 Towers Rd in the AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.

4. SITE PLAN: Forestdale Heights, Inc/Cummings: Multiple self-storage unit buildings located at 23 & 24 Corporate Dr in the RPD-I zone. Tax Map 72, Parcels 3-23 & 3-24.

5. SKETCH: JMW Investments, LLC: 32-unit PUD-R located at 87 Pinecrest Dr in the R2 District. Tax Map 48, Parcel 4-1.

6. Minutes: November 18, 2021

7. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation