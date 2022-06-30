 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing January 13, 2022-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing January 13, 2022-6:30 P.M. 

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt


Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Consent Agenda:

- SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Pidgeon Brothers, d/b/a Rail Park, LLC: Proposal to bring 287 River Rd into compliance for the continued operation of a contractor's yard located in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 4, Parcel 7.

- BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Brad & Renee LaFountain: Proposal to convey 2.94 acres to 109 Brigham Hill Rd from 113 Brigham Hill Rd located in AR Zone. Tax Map 14, Parcels 15-602 & 18.

3. PRELIMINARY/FINAL & BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Towers Trust & Sally Fleury A Revocable Living Trust: Proposal for a 6-lot subdivision located at 108 Center Rd & 18 Towers Rd in the CTR & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 58, Parcels 1 & 1-3.

4. Minutes: December 9, 2021

5. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

