Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing January 13, 2022-6:30 P.M. 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Consent Agenda:
- SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Pidgeon Brothers, d/b/a Rail Park, LLC: Proposal to bring 287 River Rd into compliance for the continued operation of a contractor's yard located in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 4, Parcel 7.
- BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Brad & Renee LaFountain: Proposal to convey 2.94 acres to 109 Brigham Hill Rd from 113 Brigham Hill Rd located in AR Zone. Tax Map 14, Parcels 15-602 & 18.
3. PRELIMINARY/FINAL & BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Towers Trust & Sally Fleury A Revocable Living Trust: Proposal for a 6-lot subdivision located at 108 Center Rd & 18 Towers Rd in the CTR & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 58, Parcels 1 & 1-3.
4. Minutes: December 9, 2021
5. Other Business
