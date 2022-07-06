 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing July 14, 2022-6:00 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 06, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing July 14, 2022-6:00 P.M. 

Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

VIRTUAL VIA ZOOM OR MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Discussion and Election of Officers

2. Approval of PC Operating Procedures

3. Public Comments

4. Consent Agenda:

BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: G & R Cummings and ATC Sequioa, LLC: Proposal to convey 0.94 acres from 23 Corporate Dr to 21 Corporate Dr located in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcels 3-21 & 3-24.

5. Welcome New Community Development Director

6. Minutes: June 9, 2022

7. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

