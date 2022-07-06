Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing July 14, 2022-6:00 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
VIRTUAL VIA ZOOM OR MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Discussion and Election of Officers
2. Approval of PC Operating Procedures
3. Public Comments
4. Consent Agenda:
BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: G & R Cummings and ATC Sequioa, LLC: Proposal to convey 0.94 acres from 23 Corporate Dr to 21 Corporate Dr located in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcels 3-21 & 3-24.
5. Welcome New Community Development Director
6. Minutes: June 9, 2022
7. Other Business
