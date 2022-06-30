Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing July 28, 2022-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
• Town Meeting TV: https://www.youtube.com/townmeetingtv
• Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Discussion and Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. Discussion: Matt Boulanger-Williston Planner
4. Planning Session: Continued discussions on draft regulations and Planning Commission Workgroups.
5. Minutes: July 14, 2022
6. Approval of PC Operating Procedures
7. Other Business
