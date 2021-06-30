Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 10, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org
1. Public Comments
2. SITE PLAN AMEND.: Glavel, Inc. & Allen Brook Dev., Inc.: Proposed height waiver of storage silos and roof vents and other site improvements located at 131 Red Pine Cir., RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 12-5.
3. SITE PLAN: Forestdale Heights, Inc and Brad & Renee LaFountain: Proposal to construct 2 warehouse buildings totaling 12,600SF on a 2.21-acre parcel located at 19 Corporate Dr., RPD-I zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-19.
4. SITE PLAN: HDI Real Estate, Inc.: Proposal for 3 buildings with a total of 52 apartment units and 6000SF of commercial space located at Commonwealth & 10 Carmichael St., MXD-C District & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1.
5. Minutes: May 27, 2021
6. Other Business
