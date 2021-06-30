 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 10, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 19, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 10, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org

1. Public Comments

2. SITE PLAN AMEND.: Glavel, Inc. & Allen Brook Dev., Inc.: Proposed height waiver of storage silos and roof vents and other site improvements located at 131 Red Pine Cir., RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 12-5.

3. SITE PLAN: Forestdale Heights, Inc and Brad & Renee LaFountain: Proposal to construct 2 warehouse buildings totaling 12,600SF on a 2.21-acre parcel located at 19 Corporate Dr., RPD-I zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-19.

4. SITE PLAN: HDI Real Estate, Inc.: Proposal for 3 buildings with a total of 52 apartment units and 6000SF of commercial space located at Commonwealth & 10 Carmichael St., MXD-C District & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1.

5. Minutes: May 27, 2021

6. Other Business

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation