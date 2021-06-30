 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 24, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

June 02, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing June 24, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

- Please visit our website www.essexvt.org.

1. Public Comments

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

- MINOR SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Essex Junction Senior Housing I Expansion Propco, LLC: Proposal for 2 utility pads, screening for roof mounted mechanical equipment, and other site improv. located at 2 Freeman Woods in the MXD-PUD Zone. Tax Map 94, Parcel 2-1.

3. FINAL: Richard Bouffard: Proposal to add 12 additional units to create a 24 Unit PUD-R on a 7.74 acre lot located at 81 Susie Wilson Rd in the R2 District. Tax Map 54, Parcel 3.

4. PRELIMINARY/FINAL: Ron & Alice Siegriest: Proposal to subdivide 2 existing lots into 5 new lots located at 226 & 236 River Rd in the R2 zone, SRPO & C2 Districts. Tax Maps 33 & 4 Parcels 1 & 10.

5. Minutes: June 10, 2021

6. Other Business: Update-Staff Work on Zoning Regulations

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation