 TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING June 9, 2022-6:00 P.M. 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

May 25, 2022 Legal Notices » General Notices

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING June 9, 2022-6:00 P.M. 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

- BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: A & R Siegriest: Proposal to convey 0.06 acres to 236 from 232 River Rd located in the R2 & C2 Zones. Tax Map 4, Parcels 10 & 10-3.

3. Minutes: May 26, 2022

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

