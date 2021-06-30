Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing March 25, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams.
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
1. Public Comments
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
- Site Plan Amendment: Black Bay Ventures XIV/LLC: Proposed exterior mechanical units at 19 Thompson Dr in the RPD-I zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 9.
3. SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Ed Lockerby: Proposed parking area expansion at 29 Gauthier Dr in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 9 Parcel 3-17.
4. PRELIMINARY/FINAL: Why Not, LLC: Proposal to subdivide a 3-acre parcel from a 125-acre parcel located at 39 Essex Way in the MXD-PUD zone, B1 subzone. Tax Map 91 Parcel 10.
5. Minutes: March 11, 2021
6. Other Business
