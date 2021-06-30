Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing May 13, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
- Visit our website www.essex.org
1. Public Comments
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
- Simple Parcel: Sandy & Nancy McCall: Proposal to subdivide a 1.46-acre lot into two lots located at 50 Pinecrest Dr. R2 Zone. Tax Map 47, Parcel 102.
3. SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposal for a 4-unit, 5-lot PUD-R located at 137 Towers Road. AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.
4. SITE PLAN: State of VT: Proposal to remove & rebuild a facility for a 16-bed institution located at 26 Woodside Dr. O1 Zone. Tax Map 5, Parcel 3-1.
5. Minutes: April 22, 2021
6. Other Business
