April 21, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing May 13, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

- Visit our website www.essex.org

1. Public Comments

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

- Simple Parcel: Sandy & Nancy McCall: Proposal to subdivide a 1.46-acre lot into two lots located at 50 Pinecrest Dr. R2 Zone. Tax Map 47, Parcel 102.

3. SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposal for a 4-unit, 5-lot PUD-R located at 137 Towers Road. AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.

4. SITE PLAN: State of VT: Proposal to remove & rebuild a facility for a 16-bed institution located at 26 Woodside Dr. O1 Zone. Tax Map 5, Parcel 3-1.

5. Minutes: April 22, 2021

6. Other Business

