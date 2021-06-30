 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing May 27, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 05, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing May 27, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

This meeting will be held remotely.

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Visit our website at www.essexvt.org

1. Public Comments

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

- MINOR SITE PLAN AMEND: Cabrera Properties, LLC: Proposal for a 3700SF addition & other site improvements located at 15 Corporate Dr in the RPD-I Zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-15.

3. Minutes: May 13, 2021

4. Other Business: Update-Staff Work on Zoning Regulations

