September 22, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING October 14, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

• Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

• Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Consent Agenda:

- SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Rail Park, LLC: Proposal to bring 287 River Rd into compliance for the continued operation of a contractor's yard located at 287 River Rd in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 4, Parcel 7.

3. SITE PLAN: Why Not, LLC & Essex Rescue, Inc.: Proposal for an emergency services building located at 35 Essex Way in the MXD-PUD Zone, B1 subzone. Tax Map 91, Parcel 10.

4. CONTINUED FROM 6/25/2020-SKETCH PLAN: Renee & Brad LaFountain: Proposal for a 3 lot PUD-R located at 109 Brigham Hill Rd in the AR Zone. Tax Map 14, Parcel 15-602.

5. Minutes: September 23, 2021

6. Other Business

