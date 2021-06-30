TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING October 14, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
• Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
• Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Consent Agenda:
- SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Rail Park, LLC: Proposal to bring 287 River Rd into compliance for the continued operation of a contractor's yard located at 287 River Rd in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 4, Parcel 7.
3. SITE PLAN: Why Not, LLC & Essex Rescue, Inc.: Proposal for an emergency services building located at 35 Essex Way in the MXD-PUD Zone, B1 subzone. Tax Map 91, Parcel 10.
4. CONTINUED FROM 6/25/2020-SKETCH PLAN: Renee & Brad LaFountain: Proposal for a 3 lot PUD-R located at 109 Brigham Hill Rd in the AR Zone. Tax Map 14, Parcel 15-602.
5. Minutes: September 23, 2021
6. Other Business
