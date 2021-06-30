 TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 13, 2021

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Discussion/Work Session: Proposed Amendments to Zoning & Subdivision Regulations

3. Minutes: October 14, 2021

4. Other Business

Please visit our website at www.essex.org.

