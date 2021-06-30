TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Discussion/Work Session: Proposed Amendments to Zoning & Subdivision Regulations
3. Minutes: October 14, 2021
4. Other Business
Please visit our website at www.essex.org.
