Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing September 23, 2021-6:30 P.M. Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. Consent Agenda:
- BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Linda LeClerc and Chris & Elizabeth Kranz: Proposal for a conveyance of 0.29 acres from 1 LeClerc Woods to 15 Lamore Rd to resolve a zoning violation located in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcels 1-17 & 1-14.
4. SITE PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: 18 River Road, LLC: Proposal for six mini storage buildings located at 18 River Rd in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 23, Parcel 2.
5. Minutes: September 9, 2021
6. Other Business
Visit our website at www.essex.org.
find, follow, fan us: