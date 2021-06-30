 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing September 23, 2021-6:30 P.M. Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

September 01, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing September 23, 2021-6:30 P.M. Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers

2. Public Comments

3. Consent Agenda:

- BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Linda LeClerc and Chris & Elizabeth Kranz: Proposal for a conveyance of 0.29 acres from 1 LeClerc Woods to 15 Lamore Rd to resolve a zoning violation located in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcels 1-17 & 1-14.

4. SITE PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: 18 River Road, LLC: Proposal for six mini storage buildings located at 18 River Rd in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 23, Parcel 2.

5. Minutes: September 9, 2021

6. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

