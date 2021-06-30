 TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING September 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

August 18, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING September 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers

2. Public Comments

3. CONSENT AGENDA:

- MINOR SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Karl & Kathleen Schneider: Proposal to convert commercial space into a third apartment located at 3 Kellogg Rd in the B1 Zone. Tax Map 54, Parcel 2-1.

4. SKETCH-PUBLIC HEARING: Pinewood Manor, Inc: Proposal for a 49-unit single family PUD-R on a combined 115-acre lot located at 18 & 30 Timberlane Dr in the R2 Zone. Tax Maps 84 & 85, Parcels 1 & 1-1.

5. Minutes: August 26, 2021

6. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation