TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING September 9, 2021-6:30 P.M. MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT 

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. CONSENT AGENDA:
- MINOR SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: Karl & Kathleen Schneider: Proposal to convert commercial space into a third apartment located at 3 Kellogg Rd in the B1 Zone. Tax Map 54, Parcel 2-1.
4. SKETCH-PUBLIC HEARING: Pinewood Manor, Inc: Proposal for a 49-unit single family PUD-R on a combined 115-acre lot located at 18 & 30 Timberlane Dr in the R2 Zone. Tax Maps 84 & 85, Parcels 1 & 1-1.
5. Minutes: August 26, 2021
6. Other Business
