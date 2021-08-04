 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

August 04, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing 

August 26, 2021-6:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Watch the live stream video on Town Meeting TV's YouTube Channel.

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers

2. Public Comments

3. CONTINUED: Fleury Lands on Center Rd & Towers Rd:

BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Towers Trust and Sally Fleury A Revocable Living Trust: Proposal for two boundary line adj. for properties located at 108 Center Rd & 18 Towers Rd in the CTR & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 58, Parcels 1 & 1-3.

SKETCH PLAN: Towers Trust: Proposal for a 6-lot subdivision located at 108 Center Rd in the CTR & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 58, Parcel 1.

4. SITE PLAN: Forestdale Heights, Inc. & WT Builders, LLC: Proposal to construct 2 warehouse buildings totaling 11,200SF on a 2.38-acre parcel located at 22 Corporate Dr in the RPD-I zone. Tax Map 72, Parcel 3-22.

5. Minutes: August 12, 2021

6. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

