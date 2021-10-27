 TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

October 27, 2021 Legal Notices » General Notices

TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING 

November 18, 2021-6:30 P.M.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. CONTINUED-SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposal for an 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R on a 37.8-acre parcel located at 137 Towers Rd in the AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.

3. CONTINUED-SITE PLAN: Rick Bove d/b/a HDI Real Estate, Inc.: Proposal for 2 residential buildings totaling 30 apartment units; and 1 mixed-use building including 30 apartment units and 6000 SF of commercial space located at Commonwealth & 10 Carmichael St in the MXD-C Zone & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1.

4. Minutes: October 28, 2021

5. Other Business

Please visit our website at www.essex.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation