TOWN OF ESSEX PLANNING COMMISSION AGENDA/PUBLIC HEARING 

November 18, 2021-6:30 P.M.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. CONTINUED-SKETCH: Negesse & Juanita Gutema: Proposal for an 8-unit, 5-lot PUD-R on a 37.8-acre parcel located at 137 Towers Rd in the AR & R1 zones. Tax Map 14, Parcel 39-11.
3. CONTINUED-SITE PLAN: Rick Bove d/b/a HDI Real Estate, Inc.: Proposal for 2 residential buildings totaling 30 apartment units; and 1 mixed-use building including 30 apartment units and 6000 SF of commercial space located at Commonwealth & 10 Carmichael St in the MXD-C Zone & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 91, Parcel 1.
4. Minutes: October 28, 2021
5. Other Business
Please visit our website at www.essex.org.
