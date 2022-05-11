Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
May 26, 2022-6:30 P.M.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
• Town Meeting TV: https://www.youtube.com/townmeetingtv
• Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Consent Agenda:
- REQUEST TO RE-APPROVE AN EXPIRED SKETCH PLAN APPROVAL ISSUED TO LINDA LECLERC DATED 6/2/2020 for a Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R) with 8 residential lots on a portion of the remaining undeveloped lands known as 1 LeClerc Woods in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcel 1.
- SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: E O F Outlets, LLC c/o Peter Edelmann: Proposal for outdoor seating for a restaurant located at 21 Essex Way in the Mixed Use-Planned Unit Development District (MXD-PUD) and Business Design Control Overlay (B-DC). Tax Map 92, Parcel 2-1.
3. Planning Session: Continued discussions on draft regulations and the ETC|NEXT Workgroups.
4. Minutes: April 28, 2022
5. Other Business
