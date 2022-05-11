 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

May 11, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing 

May 26, 2022-6:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

• Town Meeting TV: https://www.youtube.com/townmeetingtv

• Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Consent Agenda:

- REQUEST TO RE-APPROVE AN EXPIRED SKETCH PLAN APPROVAL ISSUED TO LINDA LECLERC DATED 6/2/2020 for a Planned Unit Development-Residential (PUD-R) with 8 residential lots on a portion of the remaining undeveloped lands known as 1 LeClerc Woods in the AR Zone. Tax Map 73, Parcel 1.

- SITE PLAN AMENDMENT: E O F Outlets, LLC c/o Peter Edelmann: Proposal for outdoor seating for a restaurant located at 21 Essex Way in the Mixed Use-Planned Unit Development District (MXD-PUD) and Business Design Control Overlay (B-DC). Tax Map 92, Parcel 2-1.

3. Planning Session: Continued discussions on draft regulations and the ETC|NEXT Workgroups.

4. Minutes: April 28, 2022

5. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation