Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing 

July 13, 2023-6:00 P.M.
Virtual via Zoom or
Municipal Conference Room
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Discussion and Election of Officers 2. Approval of PC Operating Procedures 3. Public Comments 4. Consent Agenda:-BOUNDARY LINE ADJUSTMENT: Ronald & Alice Siegriest are proposing to adjust the boundary lines located at 226 from a 1.38-acre lot to a .92-acre lot & increase 232 River Road from a 28-99-acre lot to a 29.4-acre lot, both in the Medium Density (R2) Zone. Tax IDs: 2/033/001/000 & 2/004/010/003. 5. Minutes: June 22, 2023, 6. Other Business-Follow-up discussions on RPD-I Community Forum. Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
