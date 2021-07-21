Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
August 12, 2021-6:30 P.M.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. SKETCH PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: Richard Jenny: Proposal to create a 3-lot residential subdivision on a 33-acre vacant parcel located at 44 Brigham Hill Ln; C1 Zone. Tax Map 17, Parcel 3.
4. Minutes: July 22, 2021
5. Other Business
