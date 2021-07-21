 Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 21, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Planning Commission Agenda 

August 12, 2021-6:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Possible Discussion & Election of Officers

2. Public Comments

3. SKETCH PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: Richard Jenny: Proposal to create a 3-lot residential subdivision on a 33-acre vacant parcel located at 44 Brigham Hill Ln; C1 Zone. Tax Map 17, Parcel 3.

4. Minutes: July 22, 2021

5. Other Business

Please visit our website at www.essex.org.

