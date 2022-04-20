 Town of Essex: Planning Commission Agenda, April 28, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

April 20, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex: Planning Commission Agenda, April 28, 2022 

6:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269

- Town Meeting TV: https://www.youtube.com/townmeetingtv

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Planning Session: ETC Zoning Regs and Re-review of previous draft Amendments to Regulations

3. Minutes: March 10, 2022 & March 24, 2022

4. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation