Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agendatown Of Essex Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing 

May 12, 2022-6:30 P.M.
VIRTUAL VIA ZOOM OR MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. SITE PLAN-PUBLIC HEARING: Franklin South, LLC c/o Gabriel Handy: Proposal to construct a 6,580SF warehouse building located at 181 Colchester Road in the Industrial (I1) Zone. Tax Map 55, Parcel 7.
3. Minutes: April 28, 2022
4. Other Business
May 2, 2022 6:35 p.m.
Town Offices, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., VT 05452 and Zoom
The Town of Essex Selectboard will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed changes in water and sewer rates and capital plan. The meeting will be held at the Town Offices, 81 Main Street, with an option to join remotely via Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/98785691140?pwd=WENqeFhITGVDS0Q5blROdkhuS3RkZz09
Or (toll free audio only): (888) 788-0099
Zoom Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060
Water rates are proposed to increase by 2.1%, from $5.78 per 1,000 gallons to $5.90 per 1,000 gallons. The yearly minimum public water charge is proposed to increase $10 to $190 per year. Water initiation fees for new customers are proposed to increase from $5.78 per 1,000 gallons to $5.90 per 1,000 gallons.
Sewer rates are proposed to increase 3.4%, from $9.93 per 1,000 gallons to $10.27 per 1,000 gallons. Sewer initiation fees for new customers are proposed to increase 3% from $10.30/gpd to $10.60/gpd.
Interim or final billing requests shall continue to be charged a fee of $35 for the service.
The proposed water and sewer budget and rate methodology is available at www.essexvt.org.
Please direct questions to Public Works Director Dennis Lutz or Town Engineer Aaron Martin at 802-878-1344 or dlutz@essex.org and amartin@essex.org.
Andy Watts, Chair
Essex Selectboard
