Town Of Essex Planning Commission Amended Agenda/Public Hearing October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

5:15 P.M. Site Visit: The Commissioners will be conducting a site visit for lands located at 109 & 113 Brigham Hill Road. The public is invited to attend.
6:30 P.M. PC Meeting: Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
CONTINUED-SKETCH PLAN: Renee & Brad LaFountain: Proposal for a 3 lot PUD-R located at 109 Brigham Hill Rd in the AR Zone. Tax Map 14, Parcel 15-602.
PC Workshop on Proposed Zoning Regulations & Operating Procedures.
