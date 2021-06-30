 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Amended Agenda/Public Hearing October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

October 20, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Amended Agenda/Public Hearing October 28, 2021-6:30 P.M. 

Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt


5:15 P.M. Site Visit: The Commissioners will be conducting a site visit for lands located at 109 & 113 Brigham Hill Road. The public is invited to attend.

6:30 P.M. PC Meeting: Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

- Conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

CONTINUED-SKETCH PLAN: Renee & Brad LaFountain: Proposal for a 3 lot PUD-R located at 109 Brigham Hill Rd in the AR Zone. Tax Map 14, Parcel 15-602.

PC Workshop on Proposed Zoning Regulations & Operating Procedures.

Please visit our website at www.essex.org.

