Town Of Essex Planning Commission Notice Of Public Hearing September 14, 2023, 6:00 pm 

Published August 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Hybrid & In Person (Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.) Meeting. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options: Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269 | Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Preliminary Plan: Kenan Heco, agent for Alan French, is proposing a conventional 9-unit residential subdivision located at 60 Colonel Page Road, Tax Map 010/071/000, in the Low Density Residential (R1) and Scenic Resource Protection Overlay (SRPO) zones.
2. Site Plan Amendment: Jeff & Dawn Lyon requested a review of a Site Plan for the property at 1 & 5 Kana Lane. The project includes two existing lots totaling 24.1 acres in the Center & High-Density Residential Zoning Districts. The existing lots will be merged into a single lot in a Business-Design Control Overlay District.
Application materials may be viewed at before the meeting. Pease call 802-878-1343 or email [email protected] with any questions. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view complete Agenda, at https://essexvt.portal.civicclerk.com or the office notice board, before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard and other agenda items.
find, follow, fan us: