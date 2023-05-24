Published May 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
• Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC
• Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269
• Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here:
https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments 2. Consent Agenda-Earle Mathews-Simple Parcel Subdivision: Proposal
to create a 6.6-acre lot from the existing 350± acres located at 272 Chapin Road in the Agricultural and a portion of the Scenic Resource zones, Tax map 014, Tax parcel 056. 3. Update on Planning Projects. 4. Draft 5/25/23 Minutes 5. Other Business. Note: All meetings have a potential for an executive and/or deliberative session per 1 V.S.A. §313 &; 312 (e)(f). Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.
find, follow, fan us: