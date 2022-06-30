 Town Of Essex Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda: February 24, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

February 09, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda: February 24, 2022 

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda February 24, 2022-6:30 P.M. Virtual Or Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt


- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom— Meeting-Essex-PC

- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 950 6840 0813 # | Passcode: 426269

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments

2. Consent Agenda:

- BOUNDARY LINE ADJ: Max Pellerin & Lake Champlain Transportation Co: Proposal to transfer .036 acres from 234 Colchester Rd to 250 Colchester Rd located in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 77, Parcels 1 & 2.

3. Workshop: Continued Discussion re: 2022 PC Work Plan

4. Minutes: February 10, 2022

5. Other Business

Visit our website at www.essex.org.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation