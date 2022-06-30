Town Of Essex Planning Commission Public Hearing/Agenda: February 24, 2022 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
- Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/8225/Join-Zoom— Meeting-Essex-PC
- Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 950 6840 0813 # | Passcode: 426269
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments
2. Consent Agenda:
- BOUNDARY LINE ADJ: Max Pellerin & Lake Champlain Transportation Co: Proposal to transfer .036 acres from 234 Colchester Rd to 250 Colchester Rd located in the I1 Zone. Tax Map 77, Parcels 1 & 2.
3. Workshop: Continued Discussion re: 2022 PC Work Plan
4. Minutes: February 10, 2022
5. Other Business
