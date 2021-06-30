Town Of Essex Planning Commission – Public Hearing Agenda July 8, 2021-6:30 P.M 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
This meeting will be held remotely.
- Join via Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).
- Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
- Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Discussion & Election of Officers
2. Public Comments
3. CONSENT AGENDA:
- MINOR SUBDIVISION: Lois Kenney: Proposal to transfer 10 acres from 126 Brigham Hill Ln to 154 Brigham Hill Ln located in the C1 Zone. Tax Map 13, Parcels 20 & 21-4.
- SIMPLE PARCEL: Thomas & Karen Whitcomb: Proposal to split a 7.18-acre parcel into 2 lots, 3.07-acres & 4.11 acres located at 125 Weed Rd in the AR Zone & the SRPO. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4-7.
3. Minutes: June 24, 2021
4. Other Business
Visit our website at www.essex.org.
