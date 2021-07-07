Town Of Essex Planning Commission – Public Hearing Agenda 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
July 22, 2021-6:30 P.M.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,
81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC
Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
1. Public Comments
2. CONSENT AGENDA:
3. SIMPLE PARCEL SUBDIVISION: Thomas & Karen Whitcomb: Proposal to split a 7.18-acre parcel into 2 lots, 3.07-acres & 4.11 acres located at 125 Weed Rd in the AR Zone & the SRPO. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4-7.
4. Minutes: July 8, 2021
5. Other Business
find, follow, fan us: