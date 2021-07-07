 Town Of Essex Planning Commission – Public Hearing Agenda | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 07, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Planning Commission – Public Hearing Agenda 

July 22, 2021-6:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM,

81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

www.essexvt.org

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

Microsoft Teams https://www.essexvt.org/869/Join-Teams-Meeting-Essex-PC

Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

1. Public Comments

2. CONSENT AGENDA:

3. SIMPLE PARCEL SUBDIVISION: Thomas & Karen Whitcomb: Proposal to split a 7.18-acre parcel into 2 lots, 3.07-acres & 4.11 acres located at 125 Weed Rd in the AR Zone & the SRPO. Tax Map 8, Parcel 4-7.

4. Minutes: July 8, 2021

5. Other Business

