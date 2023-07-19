Town Of Essex Public Hearing Notice: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning and Subdivision Regulations 

Published July 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 4442, the Essex Selectboard has scheduled a public hearing for 6:35 PM, on August 7, 2023, and 6:35 PM, on September 18, 2023 at the municipal offices, 81 Main Street, Essex Junction, Vermont, or online via Zoom, using the following link: https://zoom.us/j/98785691140?pwd=WENqeFhITGVDS0Q5blROdkhuS3RkZz09, or by calling 1-888-788-0099 using the meeting ID: 987 8569 1140 and Passcode: 032060. The purpose of the hearing is to solicit public input on proposed amendments to the Town of Essex Official Zoning Bylaws, effective February 28, 2017, and proposed amendments to the Town of Essex Official Subdivision Regulations, effective February 28, 2017.
The purpose of the amendments to the Town of Essex Official Subdivision Regulations is to maintain consistency with state planning law (24 V.S.A., Chapter 117) and to implement provisions in the 2016 Essex Town Plan. The amendments include minor technical corrections and clarifications, as well as minor revisions to comply with state planning law and update outdated terms. Clarifications and additions were made in the Definitions chapter (Article VIII). Substantive changes to the zoning regulations include the following: 1) updates to the Business Design Control district table (Table 2.16) to reference and include language from the 2021 ETC NEXT Master Plan and additional design requirements, 2) increased density on lots smaller than 1 acre in the B1 district, 3) the elimination of a minimum dwelling unit size (Section 3.3(A)(B)), and 4) allowance of marquee signs in the MXD(B1) district.
Revisions to the Town of Essex Official Subdivision Regulations were largely technical in nature.
The amendments have the potential to affect all areas in Town.
Copies of the proposed amendments and the report required by 24 V.S.A. §4441(c) may be obtained or examined at the municipal offices at 81 Main Street, Essex, and the Essex Free Library at 1 Browns River Road. The proposed amendments may be downloaded from the Town website at www.essexvt.org.
For more information contact Katherine Sonnick, Community Development Director at [email protected] or 878-1343.
Andy Watts, Chair, Essex Selectboard
