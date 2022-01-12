 Town Of Essex Public Hearing Notice | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Public Hearing Notice 

January 18, 2022 6:35 PM

Proposed FY2023 – 2027 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan

The Town of Essex Selectboard will hold a public hearing on the FY 2023 -2027 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM online and in person. Visit www.essexvt.org to connect via Zoom or join via conference call (audio only): 1-(888) 788-0099, Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140, Passcode: 032060.

The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public comments on the proposed FY2023 Capital Budget and Five-Year Plan.

The proposed FY2023 Capital Plan shows capital tax additions of $535,000, spending of $2,840,296, and an ending balance of $3,098,420. Complete details can be found at www.essexvt.org.

