Town of Essex Selectboard Notice of Public Hearing May 15, 2023 6:35 PM 

Published May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Essex Selectboard will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed changes in water and sewer rates and capital plan. The meeting will be held at the Town Offices, 81 Main Street, with an option to join remotely via Zoom:
Monday May 15, 2023, 6:35 PM at the Town Offices at 81 Main St., Essex Junction; online via Zoom and enter Zoom meeting ID: 98785691140, passcode: 032060; or by telephone by calling toll free (888)788-0099 and enter Zoom meeting ID: 98785691140#, passcode: 032060.
Water rates are proposed to increase by 4.74%, from $5.90 per 1,000 gallons to $6.18 per 1,000 gallons. The yearly minimum public water charge is proposed to remain at $190 per year. Water initiation fees for new customers are proposed to remain at $5.90 per 1,000 gallons.
Sewer rates are proposed to increase 6.28%, from $10.27 per 1,000 gallons to $10.91 per 1,000 gallons. Sewer initiation fees for new customers are proposed to remain at $10.60/gpd.
Interim or final billing requests shall continue to be charged a fee of $35 for the service.
The proposed water and sewer budget and rate methodology is available at www.essexvt.org.
Please direct questions to Public Works Director Aaron Martin or Water Quality Director Annie Costandi at 802-878-1344 or [email protected] and [email protected].
Andy Watts, Chair
Essex Selectboard
