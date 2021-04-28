 Town Of Essex Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing May 3, 2021 6:35 P.M. Microsoft Teams Essex Jct., Vt 05452 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 28, 2021

Town Of Essex Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing May 3, 2021 6:35 P.M. Microsoft Teams Essex Jct., Vt 05452 

The Town of Essex Selectboard will hold a public meeting to discuss proposed changes in water and sewer rates. The meeting will be held remotely via Microsoft Teams, and accessible clicking the following link or calling the following conference call number:

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

+1 802-377-3784 United States, Middlebury (Toll)

Conference ID: 150 964 34#

Water rates are proposed to increase by 2.8% to $5.78 per 1,000 gallons, with sewer rates proposed to increase by 3.0% to $9.93 per 1,000 gallons. The yearly minimum public water charge is proposed to remain at $180 per year. Water initiation fees for new customers are proposed to increase from $5.73 per 1,000 gallons to $5.78 per 1,000 gallons. Sewer initiation fees for new customers are proposed to remain unchanged. Interim or final billing requests shall continue to be charged a fee of $35 for the service. The proposed water and sewer budget and rate methodology is available at www.essexvt.org.

Please direct questions to Public Works Director Dennis Lutz or Town Engineer Aaron Martin at 802-878-1344 or dlutz@essex.org and amartin@essex.org.

Andy Watts, Chair

Essex Selectboard

