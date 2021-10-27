TOWN OF ESSEX SELECTBOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 

November 1, 2021 6:45 p.m.
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex shall hold a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in-person at the Town Offices, 81 Main St., Essex Junction, and online or by phone on Microsoft Teams. The link is available at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): 802-377-3784 – Conference ID: 818 593 947#
The purpose of the public hearing is to consider final passage of revisions to Chapter 4.04, Dog Licensing and Control, of the Municipal Ordinance.
The Selectboard of the Town of Essex hereby ordains that changes be made to the Municipal Ordinance, Chapter 4.04, Dog Licensing and Control.
The purpose of the revised provisions is to provide additions and revisions to an ordinance that has not been updated since 1996. The additions and revisions include the following: previously, failure to register a dog did not have a fine associated with the violation, dogs must wear a collar (revision); falsifying documents with the purpose of misleading the breed of dog (new); investigating a vicious dog complaint is outlined (revision); define potentially vicious dog (new); disturbance by sound defines a 15-minute period providing a measurable standard (revision); running at large – dog must be on a leash on public property, and when using sidewalks or in parking lots, must be on a leash no longer than 6 ft., not including listed exemptions (revision); removal of dog waste (new); confinement of animals (new).
Full text of the proposed revisions may be examined at the Essex Town Offices, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., VT, or online at www.essexvt.org. Should the Town of Essex Selectboard adopt these ordinances, they will become effective immediately.
Citizens have the right to petition for a vote on the ordinance at an annual or special meeting pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 1973. Five (5) percent of the qualified voters of the Town of Essex, by written petition filed with the Town Clerk no later than forty-four (44) days following the date of adoption by the Selectboard, may request that the voters of the town disapprove of the Selectboard's action at a duly warned annual or special meeting.
Please direct questions to Lt. Robert Kissinger at rkissinger@essex.org or 802-878-8331.
Andy Watts, Chair
Essex Selectboard
