Town of Essex Selectboard Notice of Public Hearings Charter Amendment Hearings January 17, 2023 January 30, 2023 Town Office, 81 Main Street, Essex Junction 

Published December 21, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the Town of Essex, Vermont are hereby notified and warned to meet at 6:35 p.m. on January 17, 2023 and January 30, 2023 at the Town Offices, 81 Main Street, Essex, Vermont and electronically on Zoom. You can find the link at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): (888) 788-0099 | Meeting ID: 987 8569 1140; Passcode: 032060. The purpose of the meetings is to attend public hearings regarding proposed amendments to the Charter for the Town of Essex.
The proposed changes include a reorganization of the charter and the following additions:
• Ability to adopt and enforce ordinances for the purpose of regulating, licensing, and fixing
reasonable and necessary license fees
• Just cause eviction section
• Recall provision for Selectboard members
• Creation of a Development Review Board and concurrent elimination of a Zoning Board of Adjustment
An official copy of the proposed charter will be on file for public inspection at the Clerk's Office at 81 Main Street, Essex, Vermont 05452, beginning January 4, 2023. Dated at Essex, Vermont, this 5th day of December 2022 by the Essex Town Selectboard.
ESSEX TOWN SELECTBOARD
By:
/s/ Andy Watts, Chair
/s/ Tracey Delphia, Vice Chair
/s/ Dawn Hill-Fluery
/s/ Kendall Chamberlin
