Town Of Essex Town Plan Public Hearing Notice 

Published November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. § 4385(a), the Essex Planning Commission has scheduled a public hearing for Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the municipal offices, 81 MainStreet, Essex Junction, Vermont, or online via Zoom, using the following link:https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC, or by calling 1-888-788-0099 using the meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # and Passcode: 426269.
The purpose of the hearing is to solicit public input on the 2024 Essex Town Plan.
Significant items in the Plan include an Act 171 Forest Block and Habitat Connectorelement; incorporation of the new identity of Essex since the separation of the City of Essex Junction in 2022; and incorporation of the Essex Town Center (ETC) NEXT Master Plan and desired implementation steps, including the Town's desire to seek Village Center, New Town Center and Neighborhood Development Area designations from the state's Designation Program. The draft Town Plan includes an Introduction and four chapters: The Action Plan, Essex as a Community, How We Relate to the Land, and Serving the Community. The proposed Plan will affect all areas in Town.
Copies of the proposed Town Plan, as required by 24 V.S.A.§ 4384(f) and 24 V.S.A.§ 4444(b), may be obtained or examined at the Essex municipal offices at 81 Main Street, Essex Junction, VT, the Essex Free Library at 1 Browns River Road. The proposed Town Plan may be downloaded from the Town website at https://www.essexvt.org/1140/Town-Plan-2024.
For more information contact Katherine Sonnick, Community Development Director at [email protected] or 878-1343.Dustin Bruso, ChairEssex Planning Commission
find, follow, fan us: