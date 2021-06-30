 Town of Essex Planning Commissions Agenda: February 11, 2021, 6:30 P.M. | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Takeout | Shop Local | Get Tickets | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

January 27, 2021 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town of Essex Planning Commissions Agenda: February 11, 2021, 6:30 P.M. 

COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the COVID-19 / coronavirus pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely and recorded via Microsoft Stream. Available options to watch or join the meeting:

Join via Microsoft Teams. Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).

Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #

Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. Public Comments Discussion:
2. Draft Zoning Regulations Work Plan
3. Minutes: January 28, 2021
4. Other Business

Note: The Village of Essex Junction Planning Commission is invited to this meeting. Please visit our website at www.essexvt.org to view agendas, application materials, and minutes.

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2021 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401
Advertising Policy  |  Contact Us
Website powered by Foundation