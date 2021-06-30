Town of Essex Planning Commissions Agenda: February 11, 2021, 6:30 P.M. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the COVID-19 / coronavirus pandemic, this meeting will be held remotely and recorded via Microsoft Stream. Available options to watch or join the meeting:
Join via Microsoft Teams. Depending on your browser, you may need to call in for audio (below).
Join via conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 590 879 654 #
Public wifi is available at the Essex municipal offices, libraries, and hotspots listed here: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. Public Comments Discussion:
2. Draft Zoning Regulations Work Plan
3. Minutes: January 28, 2021
4. Other Business
Note: The Village of Essex Junction Planning Commission is invited to this meeting. Please visit our website at www.essexvt.org to view agendas, application materials, and minutes.
