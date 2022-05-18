 Town Of Essex, VT: 81 Main St Conference Room Zba Agenda 6/2/22, 6:00pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

May 18, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex, VT: 81 Main St Conference Room Zba Agenda 6/2/22, 6:00pm 

IN PERSON OR VIRTUALLY

Join Virtually:

- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

CONDITIONAL USE: EOF Outlets, LLC: Proposal for outdoor restaurant seating at 21 Essex Way, MXD-PUD Zone & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 92, Parcel 2-1.

CONDITIONAL USE: EOF Outlets, LLC: Proposal to operate a light manufacturing cidery at 25 Essex Way, MXD-PUD Zone & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 92, Parcel 2-2.

