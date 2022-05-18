Town Of Essex, VT: 81 Main St Conference Room Zba Agenda 6/2/22, 6:00pm 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
IN PERSON OR VIRTUALLY
Join Virtually:
- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
CONDITIONAL USE: EOF Outlets, LLC: Proposal for outdoor restaurant seating at 21 Essex Way, MXD-PUD Zone & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 92, Parcel 2-1.
CONDITIONAL USE: EOF Outlets, LLC: Proposal to operate a light manufacturing cidery at 25 Essex Way, MXD-PUD Zone & B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 92, Parcel 2-2.
find, follow, fan us: