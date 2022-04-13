 Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda May 5, 2022 | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

April 13, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda May 5, 2022 

6:00 Pm Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt


- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting.

- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Esad & Fatima Boskailo: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 22 Old Stage Rd in the R2. Tax Map 10, Parcel 51.

2. CONDITIONAL USE: West Property Mgmt & Dev, LLC: Proposal to operate a religious institution located at 10 Old Stage Rd in the R2. Tax Map 10, Parcel 4.

3. Minutes: February 3, 2022 & April 7, 2022

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

