Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda May 5, 2022 

- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting.
- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. UNSPECIFIED USE: Esad & Fatima Boskailo: Proposal to operate an AirBnB located at 22 Old Stage Rd in the R2. Tax Map 10, Parcel 51.
2. CONDITIONAL USE: West Property Mgmt & Dev, LLC: Proposal to operate a religious institution located at 10 Old Stage Rd in the R2. Tax Map 10, Parcel 4.
3. Minutes: February 3, 2022 & April 7, 2022
