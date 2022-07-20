 Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing August 4, 2022 - 6:00 Pm | Public Meetings | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

July 20, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing August 4, 2022 - 6:00 Pm 

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Join via conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. CONTINUED-CONDITIONAL USE: HDI Real Estate, Inc: Proposal for outdoor seating for Mimmos Restaurant located at 4 Carmichael St in the MXD-PUD, MXD-C Subzone and B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 91, Parcel 4-1.

2. Work Group Discussion: Regulations

3. Minutes: July 7, 2022

4. Other Business

Note: Visit our website at www.essexvt.org if you have questions or call 802-878-1343.

