Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing August 4, 2022 - 6:00 Pm 

Published July 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT
Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:
- Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting
- Join via conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#
- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont
1. CONTINUED-CONDITIONAL USE: HDI Real Estate, Inc: Proposal for outdoor seating for Mimmos Restaurant located at 4 Carmichael St in the MXD-PUD, MXD-C Subzone and B-DC Overlay. Tax Map 91, Parcel 4-1.
2. Work Group Discussion: Regulations
3. Minutes: July 7, 2022
4. Other Business
