January 12, 2022 Legal Notices » Public Meetings

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing 

February 3, 2022 - 6:00 Pm Municipal Conference Room, 81 Main St., Essex Jct., Vt

Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:

- Microsoft Teams: https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting

- Conference call (audio only): (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#

- Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont

1. CONDITIONAL USE: Joseph Bissonette & Chad Riley: Proposal for continued operation of a food truck located at 217 Sand Hill Rd in the R2 Zone. Tax Map 50, Parcel 42.

2. Minutes: January 6, 2022

Visit our website at www.essexvt.org.

